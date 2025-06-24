Diego Luna rebukes Trump's immigration policies in first Jimmy Kimmel guest host monologue

"Violence and terror are not OK. Immigrants need to know that their struggle is yours as well," Luna said in his opening monologue.

June 24, 2025
Diego Luna let the president know exactly how he felt about his draconian immigration policy when he took over as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night. “Tonight, I want to address an important issue that is happening here in Los Angeles and all around the United States,” the Andor actor said in his opening monologue. “With everything going on in this country around immigration and authoritarian policies of Donald Trump, it is no small thing that a Mexican is hosting such an important show. It’s a big deal and I really hope not to fuck it up.”

The actor then took some time to reflect on his own experience in Los Angeles, sharing that he first “stepped foot in the territory known as the United States” at 20 years old following the success of Y Tu Mamá También. He now even has an Angeleno son, he shared. But, he continued, “the people that lifted me up were mostly people that had left their countries to find a new life, or the sons and daughters of immigrants that had come here in order to work and build a healthy, enjoyable and dignified life, away from their place of origin.”

“A movement of that scale, that’s not natural, not unless something is very, very wrong in the place you are coming from,” Luna continued. “Nobody leaves their land if it’s not because their survival depends on it. Nobody leaves their past behind, just for fun. But you know what? All the people that I met shared an unspoken gratitude to this country, a country that opened its doors to them.”

Los Angeles, he continued, is “a powerful example of what’s possible, of what can be achieved when we put empathy first.” The city has also become a lightning rod in the fight over Trump’s immigration policy, as the president moved to deploy the National Guard to step in as ICE clashed with protesters earlier this month. California Governor Gavin Newsom is now sparring with Trump over this decision in court.

Luna then took a moment to laud the fact that “the multiple times that this country has had to rebuild itself, immigrants were always there to pick up the slack.” He specifically reminded audiences of the L.A. wildfires earlier this year, which saw “immigrant workers risk their lives to stop the flames.” He continued, “They are the ones who build this country, they feed it, they nurture and teach its children, they care for the elderly, they work in construction, hospitality, they run kitchens. They’re technicians, merchants, athletes, drivers, farmers.”

“There are a lot of lies flying around about immigrants, but I’m sure you have more than one story that can attest to the contrary. Talk about it, share it. That helps. Today, they need to know that they’re not alone,” he said. “These have been a dark few weeks. It is not acceptable nor is it normal to separate families. Violence and terror are not OK. Immigrants need to know that their struggle is yours as well.”

You can watch Luna’s powerful monologue below:

 
