Trump says he won't be pardoning Diddy In a new New York Times interview, Trump revealed he'd received a letter from Sean Combs' team, asking for clemency in his 2025 conviction.

Donald Trump gave a fairly rare interview to The New York Times this week, in which he took time out of his busy schedule of talking about hating (and occasionally suing) the ol’ Grey Lady so that he could talk through many of the other grievances, flitting bouts of self-aggrandizement, and apparently endless cravings for Diet Coke that are cycling endlessly in his head, instead. In the midst of the interview—which our brains cannot help but point out came less than a week after the Times revealed that it had very politely sat on information about the invasion of Venezuela in the lead-up to the United States military’s Saturday morning attack on the South American country—Trump also touched on the topic of one of his favorite presidential abilities, the power to pardon people, and how he won’t be using it on behalf of Sean “Diddy” Combs.