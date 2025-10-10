Turning Point USA is holding its own Super Bowl halftime show starring "Anything in English"
Possible musical options for the group's Bad Bunny counterprogramming also include "Americana" and "Worship," which sounds pretty kickass.We know it's not the most important takeaway here, but we can help wonder which is more distracting: The double lens flare, or the gigantic stretched-out bottom on the second L. Screenshot: Turning Point USA
You may have noticed that the roving, attention-deficient eye of the American culture war has twitched its way over to a new topic lately: The Super Bowl, and specifically its halftime show. Various conservative officials and pundits—up to and including Donald Trump himself—have made it clear that they’re very angry that the NFL has selected Bad Bunny, one of the most successful musical artists on the planet, and also, it feels irritating to feel like we have to note, a born American citizen, to play the mid-game festivities next February. (Ostensibly because he sings in Spanish and has said he doesn’t want to tour in the States right now lest ICE target his fans.) Now Turning Point USA, the group co-founded by the recently murdered Charlie Kirk, has gone the full Bender on the topic: They’re going to have their own halftime show, with “Americana,” and “Worship,” and (hilariously) “Anything in English” potentially on the bill.