Bad Bunny will be the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show's MVP

Bad Bunny will perform one show in the United States, actually—and it’s a big one. In an interview with i-D magazine about his 31 show Puerto Rico residency, which wrapped up earlier this month and brought hundreds and thousands of tourists to the island, the superstar explained that he chose not to perform any shows in the 50 states out of concern for the safety of his fans. “There was the issue of—like, fucking ICE could be outside [my concert],” he said. “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

While Bad Bunny—aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio—is relenting on that decision for football’s biggest night, he still says he’s doing it for his native Puerto Rico. “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” the artist said in a statement, per The New York Times. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.” In a separate social media post, he also teased that “after discussing it with my team, I think I’ll do just one date in the United States.”

The NFL announced Bad Bunny’s performance during halftime of Sunday night’s game and on social media with a video of the artist sitting on a field goal crossbar. “What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring,” Jay-Z, whose company Roc Nation has produced the show for the past six years (including Kendrick Lamar’s record-breaking 2025 performance) said in a statement. “We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

You can watch Bad Bunny’s performance—and the game—on February 8 next year.