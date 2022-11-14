This week, TV networks and film studios are easing into the holiday season with early offerings like The Santa Clauses and A Christmas Story Christmas. If holiday cheer isn’t your vibe, there’s 1899, a German horror drama series from Netflix, and The Menu, a horror comedy film that might just put you off holiday feasts altogether.
Monday 11/14
- Stutz (Netflix) - Jonah Hill’s therapist doc debuts
- The Vow (HBO) - Episode 5 premieres
- Bachelor In Paradise (ABC) - New episode airs
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (In theaters) - Who inherits the crown?
- The Fabelmans (In theaters) - Spielberg gets personal
Tuesday 11/15
- Run For The Money (Netflix) - Japanese game show makes US debut
- The Winchesters (The CW) - Supernatural spinoff continues
- Bachelor In Paradise (ABC) - New episode premieres
- The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+) - Season 2 continues
- The Rookie: Feds (ABC) - Season 1 continues
Wednesday 11/16
- The Wonder (Netflix) - Pugh stars in miracle drama
- The Santa Clauses (Disney+) - Tim Allen returns as Santa
- Leverage: Redemption (Amazon Freevee) - Season 2 premieres
- Andor (Disney+) - The penultimate episode
- American Horror Story (FX) - NYC season finale
Thursday 11/17
- Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX on Hulu) - Jesse Eisenberg stars
- Dead To Me (Netflix) - Final season premieres
- 1899 (Netflix) - German horror drama premieres
- The Sex Lives Of College Girls (HBO Max) - Season 2 premieres
- A Christmas Story Christmas (HBO Max) - Christmas Story sequel premieres
Friday 11/18
- Disenchanted (Disney+) - Enchanted sequel premieres
- She Said (In theaters) - Weinstein drama hits theaters
- Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths (In theaters) - Iñárritu’s latest
- The Menu (In theaters) - Anya Taylor-Joy has a bad dinner date
- Mythic Quest (Apple TV+) - Season 3 continues
Saturday 11/19 & Sunday 11/20
- The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime) - Season 3 premieres
- Yellowstone (Paramount Network) - Season 5 continues
- The White Lotus (HBO) - Season 2 episode 4 airs
- The Walking Dead (AMC) - Series finale airs
- Dangerous Liaisons (Starz) - New episode airs
