This week, the spooky season comes to an end, ushering in Noirvember with several new thriller and mystery TV shows and films. That includes two new British series imports, Inside Man and The Suspect, along with The Capture season two and Enola Holmes 2. Plus, Manifest reappears on Netflix for its final season after vanishing from NBC.



Monday 10/31

Tuesday 11/1

Wednesday 11/2

Thursday 11/3

Friday 11/4

Saturday 11/5 & Sunday 11/6