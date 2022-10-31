This week, the spooky season comes to an end, ushering in Noirvember with several new thriller and mystery TV shows and films. That includes two new British series imports, Inside Man and The Suspect, along with The Capture season two and Enola Holmes 2. Plus, Manifest reappears on Netflix for its final season after vanishing from NBC.
Monday 10/31
- Inside Man (Netflix) - British thriller debuts
- The Vow (HBO) - Episode 3 premieres
- Bachelor In Paradise (ABC) - New episode airs
- Quantum Leap (NBC) - Reboot series continues
- All Quiet On The Western Front (Netflix) - Germany’s Oscars submission
Tuesday 11/1
- Young Royals (Netflix) - Season 2 premieres
- God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down A Dynasty (Hulu) - Falwell documentary streams
- The Winchesters (The CW) - Supernatural spinoff continues
- Bachelor In Paradise (ABC) - New episode premieres
- Armageddon Time (In theaters) - Anthony Hopkins stars
Wednesday 11/2
- Andor (Disney+) - Watch episode 9
- Abbott Elementary (ABC) - New episode airs
- American Horror Story (FX) - Two new episodes
- Documentary Now! (IFC) - Season 4 continues
- Wendell & Wild (Netflix) - Peele x Henry Selick film streams
Thursday 11/3
- Titans (HBO Max) - Season 4 premieres
- Blockbuster (Netflix) - Video rental comedy debuts
- The Suspect (Sundance Now) - British mystery series premieres
- The Capture (Peacock) - Thriller returns for season 2
- Atlanta (FX) - Final season continues
Friday 11/4
- Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix) - Holmes sequel premieres
- My Policeman (In theaters) - Harry Styles drama debuts
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) - Weird biopic premieres
- Manifest (Netflix) - NBC series returns on Netflix
- Causeway (Apple TV+) - Jennifer Lawrence stars
Saturday 11/5 & Sunday 11/6
- The White Lotus (HBO) - Season 2 episode 2 airs
- Saturday Night Live (NBC) - Amy Schumer hosts
- The Walking Dead (AMC) - The final season continues
- Let The Right One In (Showtime) - New episode Sunday
- American Gigolo (Showtime) - Season 1 finale
