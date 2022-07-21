So much TV, so little time. So how can you figure out what to watch and when? Start with The A.V. Club’s list of everything coming to your television for the remainder of 2022. Premieres for July include Rap Sh!t, the new project from Insecure’s Issa Rae, which hits HBO Max on July 21. The streamer’s (scarier!) Pretty Little Liars reboot, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin drops one week later on July 28. Prime Video, meanwhile, rolls out its new time travel series Paper Girls on July 29. Then keep an eye out for the second season of Reservation Dogs on FX and Hulu in August as well as the highly anticipated Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon on HBO and HBO Max.

TV premieres for July 2022

July 20

Virgin River s eason four on Netflix

Grown-ish s eason five on Hulu



July 21

Rap Sh!t on HBO Max

American Horror Stories season two on Hulu

July 22

Trying season three on Apple TV+

July 28

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max

Harley Quinn season three on HBO Max

The Resort on Peacock

July 29

Surface on Apple TV+

Paper Girls on Prime Video

Keep Breathing on Netflix

TV premieres for August 2022

August 1



Industry season two on HBO Max

August 3

Reservation Dogs season two on Hulu

August 5

The Sandman on Netflix

The Outlaws season two on Prime Video

August 7

My Life As A Rolling Stone on Epix

August 10



I Am Groot on Disney+

Locke & Key season three

August 12

Children Of The Underground on Hulu

Five Days At Memorial on Apple TV+

A League Of Their Own on Prime Video

Never Have I Ever season three on Netflix

This Fool on Hulu

August 14

Tales Of The Walking Dead on AMC

August 17

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law on Disney+

August 18

The Undeclared War on Peacock

August 19

Bad Sisters on Apple TV+

Surfside Girls on Apple TV+



August 21

House Of The Dragon on HBO Max

August 22

Kevin Can F**k Himself on AMC

August 24

Mo on Netflix

Welcome To Wrexham on Hulu

August 25

Little Demon on FXX

Mike on Hulu

Everything I Know About Love on Peacock

August 30

The Patient on Hulu

August 31

Andor on Disney+

TV Premieres for September 2022

September 2



The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power on Prime Video

September 8

Last Light on Peacock

The Good Fight season six on Paramount+

September 9

Cobra Kai season five on Netflix

September 11

American Gigolo on Showtime

September 14

The Handmaid’s Tale season five on Hulu

September 15

Vampire Academy on Peacock

September 21

Abbott Elementary season two on Hulu

September 30

Entergalactic on Netflix

TV Premieres for October 2022

October 2



The Equalizer season three on CBS

October 6

A Friend Of The Family on Peacock

October 7

The Midnight Club on Netflix

October 11

The Winchesters on The CW

October 20

One Of Us Is Lying s eason two on Peacock

TV Premieres for November 2022

November 3

The Capture s eason two on Peacock

November 13

Tulsa King on Paramount+

Yellowstone s eason five on Paramount+

November 30

Irreverent on Peacock

Willow on Disney+