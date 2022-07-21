So much TV, so little time. So how can you figure out what to watch and when? Start with The A.V. Club’s list of everything coming to your television for the remainder of 2022. Premieres for July include Rap Sh!t, the new project from Insecure’s Issa Rae, which hits HBO Max on July 21. The streamer’s (scarier!) Pretty Little Liars reboot, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin drops one week later on July 28. Prime Video, meanwhile, rolls out its new time travel series Paper Girls on July 29. Then keep an eye out for the second season of Reservation Dogs on FX and Hulu in August as well as the highly anticipated Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon on HBO and HBO Max.
TV premieres for July 2022
July 20
Virgin River season four on Netflix
July 21
American Horror Stories season two on Hulu
July 22
Trying season three on Apple TV+
July 28
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max
Harley Quinn season three on HBO Max
The Resort on Peacock
July 29
Surface on Apple TV+
Paper Girls on Prime Video
Keep Breathing on Netflix
TV premieres for August 2022
August 1
Industry season two on HBO Max
August 3
Reservation Dogs season two on Hulu
August 5
The Outlaws season two on Prime Video
August 7
My Life As A Rolling Stone on Epix
August 10
I Am Groot on Disney+
Locke & Key season three
August 12
Children Of The Underground on Hulu
Five Days At Memorial on Apple TV+
A League Of Their Own on Prime Video
Never Have I Ever season three on Netflix
This Fool on Hulu
August 14
Tales Of The Walking Dead on AMC
August 17
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law on Disney+
August 18
The Undeclared War on Peacock
August 19
Bad Sisters on Apple TV+
August 21
House Of The Dragon on HBO Max
August 22
Kevin Can F**k Himself on AMC
August 24
Welcome To Wrexham on Hulu
August 25
Little Demon on FXX
Mike on Hulu
Everything I Know About Love on Peacock
August 30
The Patient on Hulu
August 31
Andor on Disney+
TV Premieres for September 2022
September 2
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power on Prime Video
September 8
Last Light on Peacock
The Good Fight season six on Paramount+
September 9
Cobra Kai season five on Netflix
September 11
American Gigolo on Showtime
September 14
The Handmaid’s Tale season five on Hulu
September 15
Vampire Academy on Peacock
September 21
Abbott Elementary season two on Hulu
September 30
TV Premieres for October 2022
October 2
The Equalizer season three on CBS
October 6
A Friend Of The Family on Peacock
October 7
October 11
The Winchesters on The CW
October 20
One Of Us Is Lying season two on Peacock
TV Premieres for November 2022
November 3
The Capture season two on Peacock
November 13
Tulsa King on Paramount+
Yellowstone season five on Paramount+
November 30
Irreverent on Peacock
Willow on Disney+