Tyra Banks is suing Netflix over that America's Next Top Model docuseries

Tyra Banks is suing Netflix, Variety reports, asserting that the streamer’s recent docuseries Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model cut a three-and-a-half hour interview with her down to “about 16 minutes” of broadcast footage in order to make her look bad. Specifically, the new suit accuses Netflix, 89 Blocks Holdings, EverWonder Studio, Netflix Music, and the docuseries’ co-directors, Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, of false light, defamation by implication, breach of contract, and false endorsement. Among other things, the suit claims that the producers cut moments of the interview in which Banks took accountability for some of ANTM‘s wilder and more harmful moments, while allowing other footage to be “reassembled to support a false and defamatory narrative unrelated to what she actually expressed.”

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Alleging “surgical manipulation” on the part of producers, the suit apparently zooms in on a moment when Banks is asked about former contestant Shandi Sullivan, who appears extensively in Reality Check, detailing her experiences on the show’s second season back in 2004. In the series, Sullivan is depicted as drinking too much and cheating on her boyfriend; in reality, she says she was too intoxicated to consent to the encounter—a situation the show’s cameras captured, but which producers declined to intervene in. For Banks’ part, her suit says she was unaware that Sullivan had since described the experience as sexual assault when it was brought up in the interview, sans context. “Having withheld that information,” the suit continues, “Ms. Loushy asks Ms. Banks: ‘You remember the story with Shandi?’ The episode shows Ms. Banks glance upward, say ‘um,’ and then the screen cuts to black. The implication is devastating and deliberate: that Tyra Banks cannot even remember the story of the woman who was assaulted on her show.” The suit states that the full footage shows Banks nodding and saying, “I do remember her story.”

Banks is seeking a jury trial, as well as punitive damages against the docuseries’ producers.