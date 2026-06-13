Tyra Banks is suing Netflix over that America's Next Top Model docuseries
Banks is alleging that a three-hour interview for ANTM docuseries Reality Check was subjected to "surgical manipulation" to make her look bad.Tyra Banks in Reality Check, Screenshot: YouTube
Tyra Banks is suing Netflix, Variety reports, asserting that the streamer’s recent docuseries Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model cut a three-and-a-half hour interview with her down to “about 16 minutes” of broadcast footage in order to make her look bad. Specifically, the new suit accuses Netflix, 89 Blocks Holdings, EverWonder Studio, Netflix Music, and the docuseries’ co-directors, Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, of false light, defamation by implication, breach of contract, and false endorsement. Among other things, the suit claims that the producers cut moments of the interview in which Banks took accountability for some of ANTM‘s wilder and more harmful moments, while allowing other footage to be “reassembled to support a false and defamatory narrative unrelated to what she actually expressed.”