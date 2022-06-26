Netflix’s weirdo superhero family show The Umbrella Academy just released its third season a few days ago, but showrunner and creator Steve Blackman says the end of the show is in sight… assuming Netflix lets The Umbrella Academy go out on its own terms, rather than senselessly canceling it early to save money (as if Netflix would ever be so cruel). Speaking with The Wrap, Blackman said that he has a hypothetical fourth season all planned out—Netflix has yet to officially pick it up for another season—and after that he’s “not sure where we’d go.”

“I think if we got to season four,” he told The Wrap, “it would be a great ending for the run of the show. I’m not saying I couldn’t do more, but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons.” Blackman has apparently pitched Netflix on the plan for a potential fourth season, so the streaming service knows that that’s what he wants for the show and that he has it mapped out, but again, there’s no word on if Netflix wants season four or if Netflix wants more, which would force Blackman to go back to the drawing board for future stories of the Hargreeves family (the Netflix series has largely covered everything from Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s original comics already).

As for what would happen in season four, Blackman shared some details on the basic concept for the season—though, naturally, it involves spoilers for the end of season three (you can see them over at The Wrap). The Umbrella Academy, which started off a little rough and felt like less than the sum of its parts, really found its groove in second and third seasons that embraced the wacky super-family dynamics. It stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Robert Sheehan.

