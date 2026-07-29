Universal is dragging Ozzy Osbourne back out of the grave for Halloween Horror Nights

In what could be seen as a final, weirdly fitting tribute to a life that often blended the lines between “actual human existence” and “The Brand,” Ozzy Osbourne’s life/death is now literally being turned into a theme park ride. Or, to put it in slightly more concrete terms: Variety reports today that Osbourne—who died almost exactly a year ago, back in July of 2025—has now had his likeness and life licensed to Universal Studios for its annual Halloween Horror Nights event, allowing fans to wander through a literal haunted house version of his history in one of those blends of the very crass, and the very unintentionally postmodern, that late-stage capitalism is oh-so-good at producing.

Set to run at multiple Universal locations, Ozzy Osbourne: Prince Of Darkness will span 45 years of Osbourne’s solo career, since nobody’s apparently shelling out to license any Sabbath tracks for this thing. The Hollywood park will focus on Osbourne’s earlier career, covering his childhood before jumping to “Crazy Train,” before then running through Diary Of A Madman by sending guests into “Osbourne Asylum.” Universal Studios Orlando will instead focus on Osbourne’s later career, with emphasis on his Prince Of Darkness persona; they’ll also do “Crazy Train,” though, because you’re not going to have an Ozzy Osbourne haunted house and not play “Crazy Train,” okay? (Neither park, as far as we can tell, will dial into the horrors of Osbourne’s latter days reality TV career.)

News of the move was accompanied by the mandatory statement from Sharon and Jack Osbourne intended to make it clear that this is all meant as only the good kind of ghoulish. “Ozzy never stopped pushing boundaries, and he loved anything that gave fans a new way to experience his music and the worlds he created,” the pair said in a statement. “Halloween Horror Nights has done an incredible job bringing that spirit to life. Walking through these haunted houses, you’ll recognize so many moments inspired by his music and imagination. It’s a wonderful tribute to Ozzy, and we hope fans have as much fun experiencing it as he would have had seeing it come together.”

The Osbourne haunted houses will be one of several that Universal is deploying for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights; other attractions will focus on Stranger Things, Sinners, and Evil Dead Burn.