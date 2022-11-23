Jim Carrey famously starred in the 2003 feature Bruce Almighty as a jaded news reporter who has the powers of God bestowed upon him, but now the film’s co-screenwriters reveal the sequel which was never made. The second time around, Steve Koren and Mark O’Keefe wanted to see Carrey’s Bruce Nolan turn to the dark side, and harness the powers of the devil in an unmade film titled Brucifer.

“[Jim Carrey’s] manager and him wanted to do Brucifer,” Koren says in an interview with Syfy. “We went in and pitched it, but it never quite worked out, because it was later on… It would have been another giant movie and I don’t think they wanted to do it. It just didn’t work out for some reason, but a lot of people loved it, including Jim.”

Brucifer would have seen Bruce grapple with the death of his girlfriend Grace (played by Jennifer An iston).

“You tend to lose your faith when the world seems unfair, and that’s what got him. It came from a serious place, but we were gonna write it in a very friendly way,” Koren explains. “We certainly didn’t want to depress people. So I think that scared [the studio] a little bit, but to Jim’s credit, he totally understood that we were going to make a big comedy and thought everybody would connect with it.”

After Grace’s death, the idea was to have Bruce bring her back to life.

“I remember when we pitched it, [Jim] was laughing his ass off,” Koren continues. “Because we had her come back as Jennifer Aniston. He said, ‘No, she has to look like a zombie first and then we’ll make her beautiful again.’ We thought that was brilliant.”

“It was going to be the Trials of Job, essentially,” O’Keefe adds. “The world had not gone his way since he was God. Everything was great for a while; he was married and it all fell apart. He was once again questioning everything and then got a different way to solve things.”

What the studio did end up going with for the film’s sequel was Evan Almighty, starring Steve Carrell as Evan Baxter, who becomes the modern day Noah. It was a box office flop, bringing in $174 million worldwide (compared to the first film’s $484 million). We’re not even gonna lie, Brucifer sounds better.