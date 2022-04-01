Jim Carrey’s taken on every kind of role, with an even mix of brilliant, career-defining roles, and some not-so-good ones. With the exception of his Showtime TV series Kidding, that ended in 2020, Carrey hasn’t exactly had the meatiest roles lately. His most recent one is playing villain Dr. Ivo Robotnik in Sonic The Hedgehog 2. And Carrey’s feeling ready to call it quits after that sequel.



In a new Access Hollywood interview, Carrey confirms he’s strongly considering retiring. “Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious,” he says. “It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

He adds, “I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like—and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists—I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

As much as Carrey claims it’s rare for a celebrity to say they’ve had enough, he’s hardly the only Hollywood star to retire from acting. His The Mask co-star Cameron Diaz decided to retire in 2018, and Meg Ryan also opted to take a break in 2019.

But Carrey likes to troll, so it could be possible he’s pulling an April Fools’ joke on his fans. After all, he mentions it a bit too casually in his chat with Access Hollywood, and this is the kind of announcement actors usually make in a far somber way, with an Instagram text post or a New York Times profile. Either way, it certainly drums up plenty of publicity for the Sonic sequel.