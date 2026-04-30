Sam Reid is doing a one-night live show as bloodsucking rockstar The Vampire Lestat

AMC has not been shy about promoting the new season of Interview With A Vampire in the most “We’re putting our sexy vampires and their sexy rockstar personas front and center” ways possible, up to and including rebranding the series as The Vampire Lestat, in reference to the more modern-set Anne Rice novel it’s adapting. Now fans of the series can look forward to a chance to blur the line between fantasy and reality even more, as the network—currently holding its upfront showcase in New York tonight—announced The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only—Live.

Other than tweaking the punny pedant who lurks eternally in our brains—shouldn’t that be “UnLive”?—the event sounds pretty fun: Star Sam Reid will take the stage, in character, at New York’s Beacon Theater, to actually perform Lestat’s rock songs for a crowd of fans. Who’ll also get treated to a sneak peek of the show’s upcoming season premiere, five days early; the event is scheduled for June 2, while the show is set to return to AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, June 7. (Yes, that means the concert is on a Tuesday; vampires don’t care about your petty mortal weekday schedules.)

The A.V. Club‘s Saloni Gajjar talked with Reid about the event at the upfronts, with the star expressing his delight at getting to bring more attention to the music of series composer Daniel Hart. He also noted that the songs in question will come from throughout the season, showcasing how Lestat’s rock act will evolve over the course of the run. (AMC has already released a few songs from the fictitious bloodsucking rocker, but Reid said unreleased tracks are on the playlist for the upcoming show.)

Tickets for the event will be complementary, with availability for fans opening up on Wednesday, May 6, at midnight ET.