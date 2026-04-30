Sam Reid is doing a one-night live show as bloodsucking rockstar The Vampire Lestat
Reid will take the stage, as Lestat, at New York's Beacon Theater on June 2, ahead of the show's June 7 premiere.Sam Reid in The Vampire Lestat, Image: AMC
AMC has not been shy about promoting the new season of Interview With A Vampire in the most “We’re putting our sexy vampires and their sexy rockstar personas front and center” ways possible, up to and including rebranding the series as The Vampire Lestat, in reference to the more modern-set Anne Rice novel it’s adapting. Now fans of the series can look forward to a chance to blur the line between fantasy and reality even more, as the network—currently holding its upfront showcase in New York tonight—announced The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only—Live.
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