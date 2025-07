Venice Film Festival announces lineup, including premieres from Safdie, Lanthimos, and more Yorgos Lanthimos' Bugonia, Ben Safdie’s The Smashing Machine, Kathryn Bigelow’s A House Of Dynamite, and Luca Guadagnino's After The Hunt will all premiere.

Awards watch is in full swing. The Hollywood Reporter was right in characterizing this year’s Venice lineup as featuring “a frankly absurd number of must-see movies.” While it’s been an up and down year for cinema thus far, the auteurs are bringing their A-game for festival season. Venice will see the premieres of multiple highly anticipated films, including Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, which stars Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi, Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine, which follows the story of two-time UFC heavyweight champion Mark Kerr (played by Dwayne Johnson), and Luca Guadagnino’s dark academic thriller After The Hunt, starring Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri, which will premiere out of competition.

Del Toro, Safdie, and Guadagnino are far from the only filmmakers who will be walking the carpet. Frequent collaborators Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone are back with Bugonia, an adaptation of Jang Joon-Hwan’s Save The Green Planet!. The two had a pretty good fest back in 2023, when they took home the Golden Lion for four-time Oscar winner Poor Things. Speaking of Oscars, Mona Fastvold, who co-wrote The Brutalist with Brady Corbet, has her own “historical drama musical” in competition titled The Testament Of Ann Lee. Other major directors like Noah Baumbach (Jay Kelly) Kathryn Bigelow (A House Of Dynamite), Park Chan-wook (No Other Choice), and Laszlo Nemes (Orphan) are also in competition.

Alexander Payne will be in attendance although he isn’t screening a film. The Holdovers director and two-time Oscar winner is heading the jury, which also includes actor Fernanda Torres, Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof, French director Stéphane Brizé, Italian director Maura Delpero, actor Zhao Tao, and Romanian director Cristian Mungiu. The 2025 festival runs from August 27 to September 9. Check out the full lineup, courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, below:

Opening Film

La Grazia, dir. Paolo Sorrentino (Italy) (In competition)