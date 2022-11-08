After proving her leadership as a formidable general in The Woman King, Viola Davis is taking her talents to the Oval Office. The actor is set to produce and star in G20, a new Prime Video thriller wherein Davis will play a fictional U.S. leader taking on terrorists at a G20 summit.

Patricia Riggen will direct the film from a script from Noah and Logan Miller (with revisions by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss), per Deadline. An official premiere date has yet to be set.

Beyond fighting terrorism abroad, G20 also finds Davis’ character using all the political and military experience she has to keep herself and her family alive. (An uber-White House Down with Annelise Keating leading the charge certainly sounds exciting, if not particularly endearing.)

“Viola is truly a one-of-a-kind talent both in front of and behind the camera, and we can’t wait to watch her bring the dynamic character that is President Sutton to life,” Julie Rapaport, the head of movies at Amazon Studios, shares. “We look forward to working with the incredible filmmaking team and our partners at MRC Film to deliver this exciting movie to our Prime Video audience around the world.”

“Viola bringing her unmatched strength, depth and humor to this kind of fun, popcorn movie is something we cannot wait to see,” add MRC Film Co-Presidents Brye Adler and Jonathan Golfman. “In Patricia, we have the perfect director to balance a grounded character story with a satisfying genre film. We are thrilled to be partnering with Prime Video to help bring this movie to a global audience.”

G20 isn’t the only Prime Video project on Davis’ plate— she’s also in the streamer’s star-studded and still-untitled Nike drama, with Ben Affleck directing. Elsewhere, Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is also on her list of upcoming projects.