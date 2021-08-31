By all standard scientific measurements, John Cena appears to be a mensch. The pro wrestler-turned-Hollywood darling is pretty much universally beloved by everyone (except Chinese Communist Party state officials), and it’s easy to see why: Look at those dimples! That jawline! That comedic timing that renders him lovable even when playing a straight-up shit heel!

Advertisement

But then there’s the stuff that, like, really and truly matters, such as this much-needed PSA he helmed on the eve of America’s 2016 decent into *gestures vaguely* all this, or his fulfilling more than 650 Make-a-Wish requests over the past few years, a record for the charity. It’s enough to make us pause and want to thank the man ourselves for his generosity and positive societal impact...



Or, y’know, this will work just fine. While not a new clip, this brief re-upped showcase of Cena getting the ol’ “Bust through the paper wall” switcheroo by a child fan and their mom who beat cancer is exactly the kind of wholesome, feel-good content we could all use today, not to mention it’s proof that a healthy dose of Vitamin Cena is part of any balanced Internet diet.

Cynics might gripe about the clip’s treacle-sweet nature, or doubt Cena’s sincerity and/or surprise at being faced with the young fan, to which we say: nuts to you. We know humility when we see it, and John Cena appears to have it in spades. And, let’s be honest, he’s a pretty fun and good actor by now... but he’s not that good.

Another healthy reminder courtesy of Cena that we all have room for improvement in our own lives. Especially those who refuse to derive even the slightest bit of joy from that clip.



Send Great Job, Internet pick-me-ups to gji@theonion.com