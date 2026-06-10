Jimmi Simpson, Zombie Whisperer is the best part of new Walking Dead: Dead City trailer
Negan and Maggie might be teaming up, but we're just excited to see Simpson put the "McPoyle" in apocalypse.Jimmi Simpson on The Walking Dead: Dead City. Screenshot: YouTube
The Walking Dead: Dead City is now gearing up for the third season of its ongoing will-they-won’t-they (beat each other to death with a barbed-wire baseball bat) approach to Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan and Lauren Cohan’s Maggie, the sort of longevity that might lead fans to feel like they’d seen all that this particular spin-off had to offer. To which we can only ask: What about Jimmi Simpson smarming his heart out as a post-apocalyptic bartender who pretends he can talk to the undead?
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