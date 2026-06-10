Jimmi Simpson, Zombie Whisperer is the best part of new Walking Dead: Dead City trailer

The Walking Dead: Dead City is now gearing up for the third season of its ongoing will-they-won’t-they (beat each other to death with a barbed-wire baseball bat) approach to Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan and Lauren Cohan’s Maggie, the sort of longevity that might lead fans to feel like they’d seen all that this particular spin-off had to offer. To which we can only ask: What about Jimmi Simpson smarming his heart out as a post-apocalyptic bartender who pretends he can talk to the undead?

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The Westworld/It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia favorite is the first guy people see as the trailer for the show’s latest season kicks off, as he welcomes Negan to a bar somewhere in walker-infested Manhattan, before popping up again later to pull his “talking to zombies” routine. (Much to Negan’s annoyance.) Which is a much-needed bit of levity amidst what appears to be yet another season of Maggie and Negan working to cement their hold on New York, while also occasionally asking serious questions about whether they’re finally going to pull the trigger and, well, pull the trigger on their multi-year enmity. (This season is supposedly about the two of them finally putting aside their differences and working together, but The Walking Dead has never met a tentative truce it can’t rip apart in a fit of fear and self-interest, so we’ll see how long that lasts.) Oh, and they play “New York Groove,” in case you’d somehow tricked yourself into thinking this was the Walking Dead show that’s entirely set in France.

Besides Simpson, Morgan, and Cohan, the third season of Dead City is also set to star Raúl Castillo, Aimee Garcia, Logan Kim, and Michael Emery. The series, which is showrun by Seth Hoffman, returns for its third season on July 26, on both AMC and AMC+.