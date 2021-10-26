Space Jam: A New Legacy wasn’t an especially good movie, but with its many bizarre cameos and Easter eggs, it was at least a very good advertisement for HBO Max and the Warner Bros. family of properties. When Bugs Bunny and his friends ran into Game Of Thrones dragons or Jim Carrey’s guy from The Mask or the Arnold Schwarzenegger Mr. Freeze, it served as a quick reminder for everyone that Warner Bros. owns all of this.

Hell, that was even a big part of the plot, with Don Cheadle’s Al G.Rhythm wanting to create a virtual Warner Bros. reality where the studio could mash together all of the things it owns in the most artless, greedy way possible. Unfortunately for Al G. Rhythm, though, the real Warner Bros. just might beat him to it with a cheap Super Smash Bros. clone called Multiversus.

That’s according to a report from VentureBeat, which says the game will feature “characters like Shaggy from Scooby Doo, Gandalf from Lord Of The Rings, Tom and Jerry, Batman, and more.” The site’s sources say the game “is real” and that these details “are accurate as of today,” but other than a suggestion that the game is “on a tight budget” and might go free-to-play, that’s about all anyone knows—or all anyone will say.

The pattern WB is following here, as noted above, is Nintendo’s character mash-up fighting game Super Smash Bros., but Nickelodeon also recently released its own take on Smash with Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. That game is its own version of “hey, we own this,” with Nickelodeon creations like SpongeBob or Reptar facing off against stuff that Nick just owns the rights to like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Multiversus hasn’t been officially confirmed or announced by Warner Bros., so it’s important to remember that it might never come out or it might come out in some different form. Either way, it’s very important to this massive entertainment company that you remember that it owns both Batman and Shaggy.