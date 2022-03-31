Our collective, o bjective sense of reality— hanging on by a thread of late, in any case—took another little nick today, as we now appear to have formally entered the “He Said, The Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences Said” phase of the Will Smith/Chris Rock altercation at Sunday night’s Oscars. (An event, we feel quixotically moved to remind you, that was witnessed by a fairly hefty chunk of the planetary population, and yet is still somehow spiraling into obscurity .)

Yesterday, the Academy issued its first major statement about Smith’s slapping of Rock (after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith), in which the body a) stated that it was initiating disciplinary proceedings against Smith, and that b) he was asked to leave the ceremony on Sunday night, but refused, instead staying in his seat until it was time to accept his Best Actor win for King Richard.

Now, though, “unnamed witnesses ”—quoted by Variety—are disputing that claim, stating that Oscars producer Will Packer approached Smith in the aftermath of the slap and that “ Packer said that he and the production ‘ officially’ wanted Smith to stay for the remainder of the show,” according to one of the witnesses. Okay! But then another source, “close to Packer, ” said that that’s the exact opposite of what happened, and that the producer never asked him to remain . It’s an amazing, ambiguous back-and-forth to witness, considering this all happened in a venue that was more packed with cameras than just about any other place on Earth on Sunday night.

The subtext here, unsurprisingly, appears to be one of extended and elaborate blame-shifting. If—as many people do—you think it was wrong for Smith to slap Rock, and if—as many people do—you think it was wrong for the assembled body of Hollywood superstars to then give the man a standing ovation, an extended platform to speak, and a fairly hefty portion of the benefit of the doubt in the aftermath of the moment, then clearly Smith’s continued presence in the Dolby Theater that night has to be somebody’s fault. The Academy clearly thinks (or wants people to think) that it was Smith’s, not theirs, while his camp disagrees. A nd now here we are: Second-generation controversie s, growing up peacefully in Daddy Controversy’s shadow.

Packer will apparently give his own version of events in an interview with Good Morning America tomorrow; a presumably sound clip-heavy excerpt from that interview is expected to hit daylight some time tonight.