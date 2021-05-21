Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki can’t believe the size of the Supernatural: The Complete Series box set. Image : Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

The final episode of Supernatural, a.k.a. the longest-running primetime genre series in TV history, aired back in November, at last concluding the epic story of Sam and Dean Winchester—brothers, monster hunters, consumers of vast quantities of beer and burgers. (Okay, mostly Dean on the latter front.) If you’re one of the many who occasionally gaze forlornly at the TV listings, knowing there will never again be a new encounter with Crowley, or a chance to sing along to “Night Moves” in the duo’s signature 1967 Chevrolet Impala, fret not: Next week brings the release of Supernatural: The Complete Series box set on Blu-ray and DVD, and with it a whole host of bonus material, from deleted scenes to final-season retrospectives to new interviews with stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. It even includes behind-the-scenes chats with them from way back before season one even aired, so you can marvel at the fact that they were ever so young, and then turn to your own graying visage in the mirror, wondering where the time went. Oh, right—you spent it watching Supernatural.



Advertisement

As an appetizer for that bevy of extra content, The A.V. Club is presenting not one, but two exclusive clips from that forthcoming release. The first is a deleted scene from the penultimate episode, “Inherit The Wind,” featuring Sam and Dean taking Betty, the newly appointed Death, to retrieve Chuck’s Death Book—the tomb that can explain how God dies. If you’ve seen the finale, you know where this goes (if you haven’t seen it, why the hell not?); it’s a noteworthy moment in the prelude to an ultimate confrontation.

The second exclusive clip is a behind the scenes featurette discussing the show’s approach to guest stars. And exec producer Robert Singer puts it, the series basically treated it like a date whenever someone new would arrive: If the person impressed them, they got asked back. It’s a nice reminder of how the series tended to treat not just its main cast and crew, but even visitors, with open arms—one of the reasons that the series ultimately ended up feeling so warm and familial for so many people.

Supernatural: The Complete Series is out now on digital, and available on Blu-ray and DVD beginning May 25. And if you’d like to get a look at the incredibly fancy little chocolates created by Valerie Confections to commemorate the series, you can head on over to The A.V. Club’s Instagram page and check ’em out.