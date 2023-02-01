Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin might murder Malcolm McDowell in the Moving On trailer

As 80 For Brady hits theaters, a new collaboration from Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin is on the way

By
Katie Chow
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda in Moving On
Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda in Moving On
Graphic: Roadside Attractions

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have one of Hollywood’s most iconic friendships, starting from when they first shared the screen in 1980's 9 to 5. In 2015, their Netflix comedy Grace And Frankie launched, leading to an unprecedented seven-season run on the increasingly cancel-happy streamer. While the show wrapped up last year, the longtime leading ladies couldn’t be stopped from co-starring again and will appear alongside Rita Moreno and Sally Field in 80 For Brady, which hits theaters this weekend. Next month, the duo will be seen on the big screen yet again in Moving On.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Tell Me Your Secrets' executive producers on where the show can go next
February 16, 2021
Marie Kondo rethinking this whole "cleanliness" thing
Yesterday

Fonda and Tomlin star as Claire and Evelyn, a pair of estranged pals who put aside their differences after the death of their mutual friend Joyce to plot the murder of her widower Howard (Malcolm McDowell). They have a mysterious grudge that’s been simmering for 45 years, and now nothing’s going to stand in their way–except for the whole actually killing a guy thing.

“My other murder canceled this week, so I’ve got time,” Tomlin deadpans.

Moving On | Official Trailer | In Theaters March 17

In their quest for revenge, the frenemies go gun shopping and consider poisoning their foe, along with stabbing him to death with a kitchen knife in broad daylight. Naturally, neither of them can actually follow through with the murder mission, and hijinks involving a flare gun, a cello, and a runaway dog ensue.

Advertisement

In the process, Claire also reconnects with her ex-husband Ralph (Richard Roundtree), who might not be the one who got away after all. While there are things that no one can forget, forgiveness might not be so hard after all.

Moving On was written and directed by About A Boy helmer Paul Weitz, who previously worked with Tomlin on Admission and Grandma. His credits also include Mozart In The Jungle and American Pie.

G/O Media may get a commission
Sock Affairs
Rock on
Sock Affairs

Officially-licensed socks
Sock Affairs wants you to enrobe your feet in their officially licensed socks with art from Pink Floyd and AC/DC records.

Advertisement

Moving On arrives in theaters on March 17.

FilmClips