There are some moments in time when one queen comes across another queen and the two discuss how to maximize their joint slay. Two queens of radio have done just that today as Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson share a reimagining of the former’s hit “9 To 5,” for the forthcoming documentary Still Working 9 To 5.

“Nobody sings like Kelly Clarkson,” Parton says of her collaborator. “She makes any song come alive. I love her voice on ‘9 To 5' and I am so proud I got to sing with her on it. I’m equally as proud of the wonderful arrangement and production by Shane McAnally.”

Like a prophecy foretold, Clarkson shared a rendition of “9 To 5” as the opener to her daytime talk show back in 2019. As the reigning queen of Kellyoke, Clarkson has also taken the stage to cover Parton’s “Jolene.”

“I am so honored that Dolly asked me to reimagine this iconic song, ‘9 to 5,’ with her!” Clarkson says. “She is so talented, an inspiration to all women, and one of the sweetest people you will ever meet! I hope y’all like what we did, but even if you don’t, remember I got to sing a duet with the magical Dolly Parton and now have bragging rights til the end of time!”

Kelly Clarkson & Dolly Parton - 9 to 5 (FROM THE STILL WORKING 9 TO 5 DOCUMENTARY) [Lyric Video]

The song’s release comes ahead of Still Working 9 To 5, a documentary that celebrates the legacy of the working women’s anthem, as well as examines the state of equality for women in the workplace then and now. Parton, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dabney Coleman all make appearances as the original film’s stars, with Rita Moreno—who led the spin-off television series— and Broadway’s Allison Janney also popping up.

“Who knew that 42 years later, I’d still be working 9 to 5,” Parton said in a statement last month. “I believed then, and I believe now, that every person deserves to be paid fairly for their work… no matter what they are. I think this documentary shows that the struggle continues and that we all need to do our part to help make things better for everybody.”

Still Working 9 To 5 arrives in theaters on September 16.