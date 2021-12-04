We’ve known since basically the moment the first movie came out—securing, in the process, a lock on its title as one of the maybe two best Spider-Man movies, period—that Sony’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse would be getting a sequel. (The film itself made no secret of it either, ending with an after-credits scene showing Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099 observing some of the movie’s brightly colored multiverse action, before turning into everyone’s favorite Spider-Meme.)



Now we’ve finally got our look at the animated movie’s sequel—one of ’em, anyway—as Sony released the first teaser for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse: Part One.

Said teaser is filled more with ’shipper fuel than Twhip-er action, admittedly, as Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfield) drops in on our hero, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) to invite him on some sort of reality-tripping excursion. (And to peep his very sweet sketchbook, including a sketch of her.) The resulting scenes are, well… pretty Spider-Verse, which is to say they combine great acting and funny, human writing with some of the wildest visuals we’ve ever seen in a mainstream superhero thing, animated or otherwise.

Things go from flirty to tense, for instance, when Miles apparently gets ambushed betwixt dimensions by Spidey-2099—with no hint y et as to what his motivations for attacking the younger Spider-Man are. (Also, no hint of Isaac’s voice, but he’ll presumably show up eventually.)

In addition to Steinfeld and Moore, the new film is also expected to see the return of Jake Johnson as his particularly schlubby take on Peter Parker; no word yet on whether John Mulaney, Nicolas Cage, Kimiko Glenn, or Lily Tomlin will reprise their roles. The film, which is set for release on October 7, 2022, will also introduce Issa Rae as its animated version of Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman. Meanwhile, Part Two has been set to come out in 2023.