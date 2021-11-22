Peacock and UK’s Channel 4 have officially booked music-comedy series We Are Lady Parts for a second season. From creator Nida Manzoor, the first season follows four young M uslim women who start a punk band in London.

“I feel so incredibly lucky and excited to have the opportunity to make a second series of We Are Lady Parts,” series creator, director and writer Nida Manzoor says in a statement. “I can’t wait to delve back into the world of the band and go deeper into their lives. Expect more high jinks, more music, and more flights of fancy.”

We Are Lady Parts looks at the fictional eponymous band through the eyes of Amina Hussain (Anjana Vasan)—a geeky microbiology PhD student who becomes their unlikely lead guitarist.

Lady Parts’ enigmatic frontwoman Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey) sees something in Amina. However, the other members—taxi-driving drummer Ayesha (Juliette Motamed), cartoon-drawing bassist and backing vocalist Bisma (Faith Omole), and the band’s wheeler-dealer band manager Momtaz (Lucie Shorthouse)—are not convinced. However, Amina quickly becomes swept up in their joyful, anarchic energy and punk spirit.

The first season follows Amina as she becomes torn between two different worlds: There’s her more strait-laced university life and her bestie Noor (Aiysha Hart) and there’s the world of Lady Parts.

Following its debut in May, We Are Lady Parts received nominations for two Gotham Awards, including breakthrough short format series and outstanding performance in a new series for Anjana Vasan. The renewal comes the day Nida Manzoor is also set to receive the 2021 Rose d’Or Emerging Talent Award for her work on the show.

“We Are Lady Parts exploded onto our screens and into our hearts with irreverent humor, original storytelling and boundary-pushing comedy,” says Lisa Katz, president scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re incredibly proud that this fan-favorite series was heralded as groundbreaking for Muslim representation on TV and can’t wait to continue on this journey with visionary creator Nida Manzoor and this beloved ensemble.”

The first season of We Are Lady Parts is currently available to stream on Peacock.