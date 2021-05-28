Anjana Vasan in We Are Lady Parts Screenshot : Peacock

Peacock’s upcoming comedy We Are Lady Parts pulls out all the stops when it comes to delivering highly specific and original punk songs. Created by Nida Manzoor, the British series focuses on the all-female members of Lady Parts, an under-the-radar punk band vying for popularity. In order to find success, the band’s leader and singer Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey) convinces her friends to finally bring in a lead guitarist. Enter Amina Hussain (Anjana Vasan). Amina is an anxious microbiology student whose stage fright stops her from pursuing her musical dreams. She’s also decidedly not punk, at least not right away.

As seen in this exclusive clip, Amina initially only belts out tunes in her melodious voice in her safe space: her bedroom closet. Without an audience, she can perform to her heart’s content and sing about how she is “a girl of constant sorrow” and how she hasn’t found a husband on Earth just yet while puppet singers cheer her on. It won’t be long before her talent melds together with Lady Parts but this song is quite an introduction to Amina.

The show focuses, in part, on how Amina gets caught up in two different worlds, that of the bands’ anarchic friendship and her traditional university friends. Through its varied Muslim protagonists, the comedy also subverts stereotypes.

We Are Lady Parts is written and directed by Manzoor as sort of an autobiography, and features an original soundtrack she co-wrote along with siblings Shez and Sanya Manzoor, as well as Benjamin Fregin. It also stars Juliette Motamed, Lucie Shorthouse, Faith Omole, Aiysha Hart, David Avery, and Shobu Kapoor.

All six episodes of season one will stream on Peacock beginning June 3.