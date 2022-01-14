Daniel Craig’s drunkenness has had an outsized influence on the direction of the James Bond films. Last summer we learned that a young Craig’s night out on the town with Mark Strong—and the massive hangover that followed—caused the latter actor to blow his audition for the role of a Pierce Brosnan era villain. Now, the former 007 has talked about how getting drunk with Sam Mendes at a Hugh Jackman-hosted Christmas party helped lead to the director heading up Skyfall and Spectre.



Advertisement

Craig told this story during an appearance on the most recent episode of Awards Chatter. While talking about his run as Bond, he brought up attending a Christmas party thrown by Jackman where he ran into Mendes. Craig, who says he “was definitely a little drunk” at that point, sat down for a drink with Mendes and started to realize he’d be a great candidate for directing the next Bond.

“It just became glaringly obvious to me sitting opposite him,” he says. “And so I just basically went, ‘I’m probably not supposed to say this, but do you want to direct the next Bond movie?’” Mendes said yes and, Craig remembers thinking right afterwards, “I’m in shit now.”

“I’m sure there is somebody I have to talk to about that before I go offering directors jobs,” he says. “It’s not my responsibility. But I was drunk! What can you say.”

He then called up producer Barbara Broccoli to tell her the news, thinking he was going to be in a lot of trouble, but she ended up being excited for the choice and Mendes, whether he enjoyed the experience or not, ended up taking the job.

Soon, presumably, Craig will sit down for another interview where he reveals more of his drunken powers, explaining how he accidentally signed onto his final Bond movie while five martinis deep or that, we don’t know, a long deceased relative invented the tuxedo.



[via IndieWire]

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com