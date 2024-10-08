Sam Mendes doesn’t think he’s “controllable” enough to make another Bond Mendes believes producers want a Bond director who will neither shake nor stir

Riding high off his satirical send-up of superhero cinema, The Franchise, director Sam Mendes tells Inverse that he doesn’t anticipate another chance at James Bond. Mendes, who directed a series high (Skyfall) and a series snooze (Spectre), remains the only Best Director winner to helm the long-running franchise. However, he thinks 007’s producers want someone a little more “controllable.”

Mendes says studios aren’t looking for “people who have a big track record” to direct their tentpoles. They want “slightly more malleable people who are earlier in their career, who perhaps are going to use it as a stepping stone, and who are more controllable by the studio.” The American Beauty director doesn’t count himself among these “controllable” directors and, likewise, doesn’t anticipate a call from the Broccolis to return to the series.

“Never say never, to quote the man, but I would doubt it,” Mendes said. “It was very good for me at that moment in my life. I felt like it shot me out of some old habits. It made me think on a bigger scale. It made me use different parts of my brain. You have to have a lot of energy.”

After Mendes, Cary Joji Fukunaga directed the last Daniel Craig-led Bond adventure, No Time To Die, the third highest-grossing Bond, following Mendes’ two installments. While the movie received positive reviews, Fukunaga probably isn’t returning either. In 2022, he was accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. He last directed a handful of episodes of the Apple TV+ miniseries Masters Of The Air, a Band Of Brothers sequel no one saw because it was on Apple TV+.

For his part, Mendes sounds like he’s enjoying skewering blockbusters more than making them. He reportedly told the Russo brothers to “tune in [to The Franchise] and have a laugh.”