Mark Strong, contemplating how to enact booze-based revenge on Daniel Craig. Photo : Han Myung-Gu ( Getty Images )

Daniel Craig has played MI6 agent James Bond over the course of four films—and apparently in a fifth movie that we won’t believe is real until we’re actually watching it. F ellow English pretend-spy Mark Strong was up for the role of a Bond villain during the franchise’s Pierce Brosnan era —and he might’ve received it, too, if it weren’t for the devious plans of Craig, who seems to have been preparing to defeat his enemies even before he became 007.

Strong told the story of his Bond audition on a recent instalment of There’s Something About Movies (which you can watch here) . After preparing for his tryout , Strong “went out for a drink” in celebration and, as he puts it, “I got pissed.”

“I overdid it and the next day I was severely hungover,” he says. “I started and then I just forgot my lines. I couldn’t remember what they were and they all just kind of fell apart.”

He continues by saying that he “really learned” from what he calls “a terrible experience,” then concludes by explaining that, even though the hangover was his own fault, the drunken night that ruined his chance to play a Bond villain was orchestrated by future British intelligence.

“The irony was that the guy I was out the night before getting pissed with was Daniel Craig,” he says. “So, yeah, I blame him.”



The ties between the two actors aren’t limited to this experience. Strong and Craig once lived together in London and Craig is godfather to one of Strong’s kids. Obviously Strong is using these connections to enact ultimate revenge on Craig at some point, biding his time and very, very ineffectually torturing 007 with an overly convoluted master plan that involves being lifelong pals.



[via The Hollywood Reporter]



