In what sounds like a 30 Rock joke but somehow is very real news: Tracy Morgan is set to star alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in the Twins sequel Triplets as the duo’s long-lost brother.



In a statement to Deadline, director Ivan Reitman says:

“Twins was quite successful, and some years after, this whole thing started with Arnold meeting Eddie Murphy, and the suggestion came from one of them. It was, ‘I should be a triplet, that could be a very funny comedy.’ We started a script with Eddie, and after the success he had with Amazon Prime on Coming 2 America, he got himself booked up heavily. And we knew we were going to make it at the beginning of next year. I’d been good friends with Tracy Morgan for a long time and always thought he was one of the funniest men in the world. I thought he would make a terrific triplet, and we rewrote the whole script for him. Now, we’ll go out and try and put the money together and get it made.”

Reitman also shared the plot, that as you can imagine—with the inclusion of Morgan as the missing triplet —is extra bonkers: “Secretly, there was a third baby born, a Black baby, who hasn’t been in touch with his siblings. They don’t know each other and very early in the movie they meet and it’s how they achieve a bond together after all these years.” This brings up so many questions but Twins was barely logical, so a plot this wild is just keeping the nonsensical spirit of the original movie alive.

The director is planning out the production schedule, telling Deadline that the film will likely be shot in Boston because “it looks great and has mountains nearby, and has a good tax deal.”

