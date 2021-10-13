Larry David and his seemingly endless array of irritations are returning for another glorious season of Curb Your Enthusiasm on October 24. But you don’t have to wait until then to see how stupid things like prayers and toasts are. They’re all right here in the brand new trailer.

Yup, it’s the same old Larry, “repugnant” as always, and he’s got many, many famous friends to be annoyed with. This season, Vince Vaughn, Patton Oswalt, Seth Rogan, and Jon Hamm are all on Larry’s shit list. And, of course, Curb’s perpetually frustrated supporting cast is back as well, including Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Ted Danson, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, and the singular woman Susie Essman.

Based on the trailer, Larry’s got a heavenly enemy this year: God. Between prayers not working and a complete lack of spirituality, Larry tests the faith of just about everyone he encounters. What’s more, he’s finally going to give it to the concept of traffic, which he’s absolutely right about. If you’re in traffic, you, specifically, have done something wrong.

This eleventh season is, once again, ten episodes. Curb’s last outing began in January 2020, making this one of the shortest gaps between seasons since the 2000s. Much like the rest of us, it seems Larry had a lot of time to kill over the last year and a half.



Last season ended on a high note. The A.V. Club TV Editor Danette Chavez said of the season 10 finale:

After running amok for much of the season—breaking selfie sticks in the premiere, having an affair with Cheryl, opening a store just to spite a businessman without the same resources— Larry David (or rather, “Larry David”) ends up foisted on his own petard in “The Spite Store.” The finale pans back to reveal the Rube Goldberg machine plot of the tenth season, which started off slow but has been on a bit of a tear in its final three-episode stretch.

Despite the hype surrounding Curb’s COVID season, we simply see the same-old Larry in this trailer. Of course, it would’ve been nice to see Larry go ham on anti- vaxxers, anti-maskers, and all the irritating people that have forced this pandemic into its second year—killing hundreds of thousands in the process. But, admittedly, it’s hard to imagine Larry doing that when his co-star Cheryl Hines is married to one of America’s most powerful anti-vaxxers, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. We could use a little of that Curb catharsis now more than ever.



Curb Your Enthusiasm returns on October 24.