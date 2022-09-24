Parents and invasion of privacy are age-old allies, whether it’s tracking a cell phone location, reading a diary, or recruiting a sibling for the dirty work. When it comes to the Addams family (as chronicled in Tim Burton’s new Netflix series Wednesday), the perceived key to getting the skinny is having a right-hand... well, hand to take care of things.

In a new exclusive clip from the series, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) is unfortunately not so easily fooled by Thing, the Addams’ disembodied, dextrous servant. As Wednesday studies to the mournful tune of the aptly haunting “La Llorona,” she realizes a visitor is shuffling around under her covers—she captures Thing as its digits desperately grasp to the iron-wrought posts of her dorm bed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RCL_dp8YRtA

“Did you really think my highly trained olfactory sense wouldn’t pick up on the faint whiff of neroli and bergamot in your favorite hand lotion?” Wednesday chides Thing. “I could do this all day.”



Advertisement

Placing Thing under the interrogation-style light of her desk lamp, Wednesday presents her parents’ spy with a choice. Option 1: re-swear its loyalties to her. Option 2: risk some ravaged cuticles (or worse, broken fingers.) As Thing debates his choices, Wednesday laments her parents’ underestimation of her sleuthing skills and overbearing presence in her life.

“Oh Thing, you poor, naive appendage,” Wednesday says. “My parents aren’t worried about me. They’re evil puppeteers who want to pull my strings from afar.” It’s easy to understand a teenage daughter’s exasperation with the very concept of being mothered. But as far as this writer is concerned, Catherine Zeta-Jones (who takes on the role of Morticia in this adaptation) can be her evil puppeteer any day of the week.

G/O Media may get a commission 38% Off Echo Show 8 Alexa?

Has an 8" HD touchscreen which can let you watch shows, stream things, or even make video calls thanks to the 13 MP camera, you can also use it to control other smart devices in your home with ease, and even display photos if you want to as a digital photo frame. Buy for $80 from Amazon Advertisement

Wednesday premieres November 23 on Netflix.