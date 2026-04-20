Netflix shows off first look at Wednesday in Paris
Move over, Emily. Wednesday season three sees the Addams girl doing the "Goo Goo Muck" in the City of Light.Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025
After terrorizing the French with that beret fiend Emily Cooper, Netflix is now throwing an amputated hand and a moody teen at them. Earlier today, the streamer showed off a first-look photo of Wednesday‘s third season, featuring the titular goth (played by Jenna Ortega) and her right-hand hand, Thing, standing by a motorcycle in front of the Eiffel Tower, implying that next season would see the Addams girl in her “backpacking through Europe” phase. True to her, well, whole deal, the streamer captioned the photo, “From Paris, with dread,” implying that the next season will take place in France, much to the chagrin of its star, who would rather be at home electrocuting her brother. Now in its third season, Wednesday is no stranger to European shoots. Season one was filmed in Romania and season two in Ireland, where this latest season is also reportedly shooting.
Wednesday‘s European vacation includes some new faces. Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy, and Ted Lasso‘s James Lance have signed up for the tour, and so have Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor (though ironically enough, season two addition Noah B. Taylor is leaving), Oscar Morgan, and Kennedy Moyer. But perhaps most intriguing are the returning faces from the wider Burtoniverse. Wednesday‘s success gave Tim Burton’s career a little shot in the arm, which is probably why former collaborators Winona Ryder and Eva Green are making their way to the Netflix series. But the real question is whether Netflix is planning the crossover event of the century and introducing Emily to Wednesday? Honestly, we don’t know and would much rather prefer the Addams Family finally meet the Munsters, but that’s a topic for another day. Perhaps the scariest part of all is that Wednesday‘s latest adventure still lacks a release date.Join the discussion...