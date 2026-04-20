Netflix shows off first look at Wednesday in Paris Move over, Emily. Wednesday season three sees the Addams girl doing the "Goo Goo Muck" in the City of Light.

After terrorizing the French with that beret fiend Emily Cooper, Netflix is now throwing an amputated hand and a moody teen at them. Earlier today, the streamer showed off a first-look photo of Wednesday‘s third season, featuring the titular goth (played by Jenna Ortega) and her right-hand hand, Thing, standing by a motorcycle in front of the Eiffel Tower, implying that next season would see the Addams girl in her “backpacking through Europe” phase. True to her, well, whole deal, the streamer captioned the photo, “From Paris, with dread,” implying that the next season will take place in France, much to the chagrin of its star, who would rather be at home electrocuting her brother. Now in its third season, Wednesday is no stranger to European shoots. Season one was filmed in Romania and season two in Ireland, where this latest season is also reportedly shooting.