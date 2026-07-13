Moana doesn't actually go that far at the weekend box office Michael, meanwhile, became the first biopic to gross $1 billion.

Disney’s live-action/CGI remake of Moana did open on top of the box office this weekend, but there is still a question of how far it’ll go. Based on its $43 million domestic opening, the answer seems to be: Not far enough. According to Deadline, even with a $95 million opening gross, Moana is still likely to lose up to $125 million in theaters. Of all the live-action Disney remakes, Moana is by far the newest source material. The only other live-action remake of a film originally released in the 2000s was Lilo And Stitch, which was remade last year 23 years after its first opening and grossed over $1 billion. The animated Moana premiered only 10 years ago, so it’s hard to imagine too many people with childhood nostalgia for the movie have children of their own to take back to the theater. Also not helping: The movie’s quality.