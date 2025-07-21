Superman soars to easy win at the box office in second weekend

I Know What You Did Last Summer‘s fisherman may be a man who kills his victims with a steel fish hook, but he’s no match for the Man of Steel. Superman scored an easy second weekend win at the box office with another $57 million added to its total. That’s a 54% drop from last weekend‘s impressive $125 million opening, but that’s no sweat of Warner Bros. back, at least in Deadline‘s estimation. Those numbers are on par with Deadpool & Wolverine (which spent its first 11 weekends within the top 10) and better than previous superhero movies this year like Thunderbolts* or Captain America: Brave New World.

Plus, Warner Bros. already logged a lot of achievements with Superman. It now sits as the highest earning studio this year to date with $1.32 billion, thanks to fellow success stories like Sinners and A Minecraft Movie. The trade notes that Disney is likely to snatch back that crown next weekend with Fantastic Four, but things are still looking peachy for Warner Bros. The studio has had six movies open this year at number one, five films in a row bow to over $45 million, and more $10 million+ grossing days this year than any other studio. Warner Bros. didn’t need Superman to save it, but the extra money doesn’t hurt.

Universal also had a pretty good weekend. Jurassic World: Rebirth took second place with $23 million, the best third weekend hold for a film in the Jurassic World franchise thus far. This weekend’s new releases, on the other hand, aren’t killing it in the way their respective distributors likely wanted them to. The new I Know What You Did Last Summer film landed in third place with $13 million. That’s not terrible considering the film’s budget capped out at $18 million, but as Deadline points out, it’s not a number that really indicates a surge of revived interest in the ’90s title (in contrast to the more successful 28 Years Later and Final Destination: Bloodlines). Smurfs also only managed to bring in $11 million despite its Rihanna billing, and Ari Aster’s Eddington fell much lower with $4 million. Fantastic Four may wipe the small New Mexico town off the map completely when it opens later this week.

Check out the full top 10, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, below: