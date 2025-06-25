Herald Galactus' arrival in final Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer

Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Ben Grimm absolutely won’t say the words “it’s clobberin’ time” in the final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but there are a lot of other things to get excited about. He’s sporting a spiffy new rock beard, for example! We also see a lot more of Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer, as she descends to Earth to herald the arrival of Galactus (Ralph Ineson), who seems big and scary despite the fact that we still haven’t really gotten a good look at his character.

Galactus’ arrival spells uncertain doom for Marvel’s first family, who can’t promise the people of this retro Earth that they’ll be able to keep them safe. But whatever happens, they’ll “face it together, as a family,” as Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm says in the clip.

We also see more of Invisible Woman’s powers, a few blink-and-you’ll-miss-it arm stretches from Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), and Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) exercising his greatest power of all: flirting. The Fantastic Four and their beloved planet may be forced to face their greatest foe yet, but throughout it all, one thing remains the same: Ben still won’t say “it’s clobberin’ time.”

Regardless, it’s almost time for fans to experience the highly anticipated new Marvel entry. The Fantastic Four: First Steps flies into theaters July 25.