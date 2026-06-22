Disney claims the biggest box office opening of 2026 so far with Toy Story 5 Toy Story dwarfed the second-place movie of the week, Disclosure Day, by more than $140 million.

Sure, the start of summer movie season kicked off back in May with Memorial Day and the latest Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian And Grogu. That movie was not the runaway hit that Disney may have hoped for, but the company had another at-bat this weekend, and with the summer solstice, Disney got a real hit. Toy Story 5 opened with not just what Disney is calling the best opening of the weekend but of all of 2026 so far. The latest Disney Pixar offering opened to $160 million at the domestic box office and, per Deadline, made it to $312 million globally. However, the “biggest opening” claim comes with an asterisk after it; The Super Mario Galaxy Movie opened with $372.5 million in its first weekend, but it opened in more territories and on a Wednesday, and Disney’s math claims that when adjusting for those things, it comes out on top.