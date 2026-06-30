Patron saint of integrity, "Weird Al" Yankovic declined "a nice pile of money" to star in AI ad For "Weird Al," it's still all about the pentiums, and the beloved parody artist bowed out of a commercial after learning what the product was.

Unlike the wanna be hackers, code crackers, and slackers wastin’ time with all the chatroom yakkers, “Weird Al” Yankovic has integrity. He’s the type of guy who defrags his hard drive for thrills, doesn’t read spam, and is pretty open about not wanting to be the “poster boy for AI.” Speaking to Syracuse.com ahead of a stop on his “Bigger & Weirder” tour, Yankovic made it clear that he’s “not a fan of AI,” and he’s willing to put his money where his mouth is. Before leaving for tour, he was offered a “nice pile of money” to star in a commercial for what he was told was “business software that would increase productivity.” What they neglected to tell him was that the product was for AI. “Then a week before we’re supposed to shoot it, I find out, oh, this is, it’s AI,” Yankovic says. “And I thought, ‘Oh no, I can’t be the poster boy for AI, forget it.’ So I felt bad about kind of pulling out at the last minute. But yeah, I’m not, I’m not down with that.”