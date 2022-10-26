As one of the most successful comic book characters of all time—and one whose power set is a tad easier to confine to a video game than his old pal Superman’s—Batman long ago became one of the most prolific video game heroes ever. The crown jewels in his gaming accomplishments are, of course, Rocksteady Studios’ Arkham games, starting with 2009's Batman: Arkham Asylum. More than any other entry in Bruce Wayne’s long history as a gaming protagonist, the Arkham games capture the feeling of being Batman: The gadgets, the bad guys, and the thrill of being a nigh-invincible badass (provided you don’t stand right in front of any assault rifle-packing thugs and dare them to perforate you, at least).

The Arkham games got a pseudo-sequel of sorts just recently, in the form of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s strange multiplayer title Gotham Knights. (You can read our full review here.) But it’s not like this is the first time that a Batman game (or Dead Batman game, as the case may be) has gotten a little strange. In … honor? … of Gotham Knights’ release, we’ve scanned back through the archives and compiled this list: Six of the strangest games to ever feature the Caped Crusader, and, occasionally, his best friend and partner in crimefighting: The Joker!