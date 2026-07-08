Wes Anderson and James L. Brooks saved in very undramatic elevator rescue After a 30th anniversary screening of Bottle Rocket, two filmmakers overstuffed an elevator.

Acclaimed filmmakers; they’re just like us. At least, they’re just like us in the sense that if we were trapped in an elevator, we’d have little recourse but to wait for someone to come save us. This is apparently what happened to James L. Brooks and Wes Anderson, who were rescued from a malfunctioning elevator at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures by the Los Angeles Fire Department on Monday. The two were at the museum for a 30th anniversary screening of Anderson’s Bottle Rocket; Luke Wilson, who was also billed on the Academy Museum’s website, must have taken the stairs.