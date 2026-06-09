Whalefall teaser exemplifies arguments against being eaten by a whale The under-the-sea survival thriller turns Weapons' Austin Abrams into a modern-day Jonah.

Fans of the Biblical Jonah hate to hear it, but being eaten by a whale can be detrimental to one’s health. It’s a position that the teaser for the upcoming underwater thriller Whalefall, which sets up the movie in one two-minute gulp, takes quite seriously. The movie follows Jay (Austin Abrams, best known as Weapons’ breakout tweaker), the son of a man (Josh Brolin) who died at sea and was never seen again. SCUBA diving in search of his father’s remains, Jay finds himself face-to-face with a massive sperm whale that inevitably swallows the young diver. That’s where the movie begins because much of Whalefall is spent with Jay inside said belly as he plots an escape before his oxygen runs out. For the record, whales do have anuses, so that’s one possible exit strategy.