5 things to watch on TV this weekend Rick And Morty goes the anime route, Halle Berry leads a Netflix film, RuPaul's Drag Race gets a new spinoff, and more

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening in TV from Friday, August 16 to Sunday, August 18. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly edition of What’s On publishes on Sundays.]

1. Catch an anime Rick And Morty



Adult Swim, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Developed by Takashi Sano, Rick And Morty: The Anime stars Yōhei Tadano and Keisuke Chiba, who voiced the characters in the Japanese dub of the original show. The 10-episode season is pretty much the RAM you love, only in a different art style and with a few new faces. Follow along as the Smith family’s intergalactic adventures press on and Morty falls in love with an atemporal being.

2. Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg team up in The Union



Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Julian Farino directs the comedic spy thriller The Union, in which a construction worker (Mark Wahlberg) reunites with his high-school girlfriend (Halle Berry), who pulls him into a dangerous mission while trying to keep her feelings for him at bay. Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and J.K. Simmons round out the cast.

3. Say hello to another RuPaul’s Drag Race spinoff



Paramount+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Maybe RuPaul’s Drag Race will beat all other franchises when it comes to longevity because the reality series gets yet another spinoff in the form of Global All Stars. In this one, 12 former contestants compete for a $200,000 cash prize and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. The guest judges include Graham Norton, Adriana Lima, Matt Rogers, Dianne Brill, Danna, Ariadna Gutiérrez-Arévalo, Ts Madison, and Javier Calvo. Plus, as this is Drag Race, expect some celebrity cameos.

4. There’s a new K-drama in town



Netflix, Saturday, 3:01 a.m.: The creators of the very sweet Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha return with another South Korean rom-com. Love Next Door centers on Bae Seok-ryu (Jung So-min), who hopes for a fresh start when she bumps into a celebrated architect, Choi Seung-hyo (Jung Hae-in). They happen to share awkward childhood memories because their mothers are close pals. When sparks fly as adults, they have to overcome their past troubles to make their relationship work.

5. HBO’s Chimp Crazy sounds pretty bananas



HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.: Eric Goode directs Chimps Crazy, a docuseries about nurse-turned-exotic-animal-broker Tonia Haddix, who likes to call herself “the Dolly Parton of chimps.” Her special affection for the critters (her children, as she refers to them) turns into a nightmare when animal-rights groups and various authorities start investigating her.