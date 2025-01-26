What's on TV this week—Paradise, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, You're Cordially Invited Plus, CBS debuts Watson, Mythic Quest returns, and Netflix launches another O.J. Simpson docuseries.

Welcome to What’s On, our weekly roundup of notable shows. Here is what’s happening on TV from Sunday, January 26 to Saturday, February 1. All times are Eastern.

The biggies

Paradise (Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m.)

In this twisted political thriller from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, a Secret Service agent (played by Sterling K. Brown) is accused of killing the President (portrayed by James Marsden) and embarks on a mission to prove his innocence. The cast also includes Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Krys Marshall, Jon Beavers, and Nicole Brydon Bloom. Check out The A.V. Club‘s review.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Marvel takes another stab at a Spider-Man story. In this case, Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) from an alternate universe is mentored by Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) instead of Tony Stark. Meanwhile, Daredevil stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio voice Matt Murdock and Kingpin, respectively. The A.V. Club‘s review of the 10-episode season publishes on Wednesday.

You’re Cordially Invited (Prime Video, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall‘s Nick Stoller pens and directs the rom-com You’re Cordially Invited, in which Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon star as strangers fighting to secure a coveted wedding venue. Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, and Jack McBrayer round out the cast.

Also airing

Watson (CBS, Sunday, 10 p.m.)

In another procedural spin on Arthur Conan Doyle’s work, Morris Chestnut leads CBS’s Watson as the titular sidekick, who helps solve strange medical cases after Sherlock Holmes’ death. Check out The A.V. Club‘s review.

Ladies And Gentlemen…50 Years Of SNL Music (NBC, Monday, 8 p.m.)

Questlove and Oz Rodriguez’s documentary on Saturday Night Live‘s musical guests over the last half century features interviews with everyone from Paul Simon to Billie Eilish.

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Just in case the O.J. Simpson story hasn’t been covered enough, director Floyd Russ examines his historic murder trial once more over four installments.

Can’t miss recaps

The Pitt (Max, Thursday, 9 p.m.)

Severance (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.)

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday, 11:30 p.m.)

Arriving now

The Bachelor (ABC, Monday, 8 p.m., season 29 premiere)

The Neighborhood, Poppa’s House, NCIS, NCIS: Origins (CBS, Monday, 8-11 p.m., midseason premieres)

FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted (CBS, Tuesday, 8-11 p.m., midseason premieres)

Mythic Quest (Apple TV+, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m., season four premiere)

Mo (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season two)

The Recruit Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season two)

School Spirits (Paramount+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season two premiere)

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Ghosts, Matlock, Elsbeth (CBS, Thursday, 8-11 p.m., midseason premieres)

Fire Country, S.W.A.T. (CBS, Friday, 9-11 p.m., midseason premieres)

Ending soon

The Agency (Showtime, Sunday, 9 p.m., season one finale)