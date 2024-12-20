5 things to watch on TV this weekend Catch Saturday Night Live's final episode of the year, Kerry Washington leading a Tyler Perry film, and more.

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, December 20 to Sunday, December 22. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly edition of What’s On publishes on Sundays.]

1. Martin Short closes out 2024 for SNL

NBC, Saturday, 11:30 p.m.: Saturday Night Live welcomes former cast member (and Five-Timers Club inductee) Martin Short to lead its last episode of 2024. This evening the Only Murders In The Building star is joined by musical guest Hozier. (Is it too much to ask for Steve Martin and Meryl Streep cameos tonight?) Look out for The A.V. Club‘s recap on Sunday morning.

2. Kerry Washington stars in The Six Triple Eight

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Tyler Perry gets serious for his new Netflix project, The Six Triple Eight, which charts an all-Black, all-female battalion during World War II. The cast features Kerry Washington, Milauna Jackson, Ebony Obsidian, Susan Sarandon, Sam Waterston, and Dean Norris.

3. Marvel’s What If…? is back for a third and final season

Disney+, Sunday, 3:01 a.m.: Marvel Animation wraps up the anthology What If…? with eight new episodes that drop daily through December 29. This season, gear up for Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) going to Hollywood, a 1930s-set screwball superhero musical, Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) on a road trip with Red Guardian (David Harbour), and the disappearance of Jeffrey Wright’s The Watcher.

4. Ilana Glazer does some Human Magic

Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: In Ilana Glazer’s new special Human Magic, the multi-hyphenate talks about her awkward school years, navigating parenthood, and being a “stoner mom.”

5. Clint Eastwood’s latest film hits streaming

Max, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Clint Eastwood’s drama, which stars Nicholas Hoult, Chris Messina, Cedric Yarbrough, Toni Collette, and J.K. Simmons, centers on a high-profile murder trial in which a member of the jury realizes he may be responsible for the victim’s death. Check out The A.V. Club‘s review.