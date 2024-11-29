5 things to watch on TV this weekend Gear up for spy thriller The Agency, a Beatles doc, and Ben Stiller's holiday movie.

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 1. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly edition of What’s On publishes on Sundays.]

1. Michael Fassbender leads a new espionage thriller

Paramount+ with Showtime, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Based on beloved French series The Bureau, The Agency stars Michael Fassbender as a covert C.I.A. operative. When he’s ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London, his spy career and heart are pitted against each other in a deadly game. The ensemble features Richard Gere, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jeffrey Wright, Hugh Bonneville, John Magaro, and Katherine Waterston.

2. Martin Scorsese produces a Beatles doc

Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: David Tedeschi directs Beatles ’64, which dives into the band’s unprecedented rise to global stardom amid their performance on The Ed Sullivan Show. The doc includes never-seen-before archival footage from that time, including the Fab Four’s interactions with young and frenzied fans.

3. Senna traces a race-car driver’s journey

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Gabriel Leone tackles Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna in this biopic, which charts the phenom’s career up until his tragic crash during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix. The cast also includes Kaya Scodelario, Alice Wegmann, and Julia Foti.

4. Ben Stiller stars in a Christmas dramedy

Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: David Gordon Green helms the holiday film Nutcrackers, in which Mike (Ben Stiller) heads to rural Ohio to take care of his four orphaned nephews. His plan to stay for a limited time turns into weeks of chaos on the farm, where he (obviously) learns a lesson about family and parenthood. Linda Cardellini co-stars.

5. Hard North traps contestants in the woods

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: In the survival reality series Hard North, a group of young Canadians embark on an adventure in the remote, unforgiving wilderness to see who will emerge as the winner.