6 things to watch on TV this weekend Film-festival favorite His Three Daughters hits Netflix, Fox premieres a lifeguard drama, and more

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 22. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly edition of What’s On publishes on Sundays.]

1. Catch TIFF darling His Three Daughters



Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Azazel Jacobs’ His Three Daughters tells the emotionally turbulent story of sisters Katie (Carrie Coon), Rachel (Natasha Lyonne), and Christina (Elizabeth Olsen), who return home to take care of their ailing father Vincent (Jay O. Sanders). In the process, they finally bond and confront past traumas. Check out The A.V. Club‘s review.

2. AMC+ adds a musical romance



AMC+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: KiKi Layne and Thomas Doherty lead the romance drama Dandelion, playing a singer and guitarist, respectively. While pursuing their musical dreams together after a chance meeting, the kindred spirits’ love allows their art to flourish. Melanie Nicholls-King and Grace Kaiser co-star.

3. Little Miss Innocent digs into a timely case



Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: The three-parter Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison. unpacks the case and trial of Kaitlyn Conley, a 31-year-old former receptionist who was convicted of first-degree manslaughter for killing her boss/former boyfriend’s mother. In the docuseries, Conley insists on her innocence and discusses her relationship with her ex, while cops on the scene pick apart the crime.

4. I Saw The TV Glow hits Max



Max, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: One of this year’s finest films is now on Max. In Jane Scheonburn’s I Saw The TV Glow, troubled students Owen (Justice Smith) and Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine) bond over a mysterious late-night series that ends up making the former question his reality and identity. The cast also includes Helena Howard, Danielle Deadwyler, Emma Porter, and Fred Durst. Read The A.V.Club‘s review.

5. Apple TV+ goes international with La Maison



Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: The 10-episode drama La Maison is set in Paris’ high-fashion world and follows two dysfunctional, cutthroat, and famous families fighting each other for domination. But things shake up when star designer Vincent Ledu’s (Lambert Wilson) viral video hurts his company’s legacy and his former mentor swoops in to try and take his place.

6. Fox debuts Rescue: HI-Surf

Fox, Sunday, 8 p.m.: The newbie Rescue: HI-Surf revolves around the lifeguards who protect adrenaline-seeking surfers along Hawaii’s famed Seven Mile Miracle. Arielle Kebell, Adam Demos, Kekoa Kekumano, Alex Aiono, and Ian Anthony Dale star in the drama.