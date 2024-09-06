5 things to watch on TV this weekend Get ready to take in Rebel Ridge, revisit The Sopranos with David Chase, and more

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, September 6 to Sunday, September 8. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly edition of What’s On publishes on Sundays.]

1. Aaron Pierre becomes an action star in Rebel Ridge

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Green Room‘s Jeremy Saulnier crafts a killer thriller with Rebel Ridge. In the film, Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) returns to his hometown of Shelby Springs to post bail for his cousin only to discover a widespread conspiracy involving corrupt cops (led by Don Johnson). AnnaSophia Robb, David Denman, and James Cromwell co-star. Check out The A.V. Club‘s review.

2. Return to The Sopranos with David Chase

HBO, Saturday, 8 p.m.: Alex Gibney’s latest doc target is The Sopranos—and specifically, the acclaimed series’ creator, David Chase. The pair sit down to discuss the making of the iconic HBO drama, as do the show’s writers, producers, and cast members like Michael Imperioli, Edie Falco, and Lorraine Bracco.

3. Dig into The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives

Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: A two-year-old scandal gets the streaming treatment in The Secret Lives Of Mormon Lives. After social media influencer Taylor Frankie Paul exposed a tight-knit Mormon group’s sexual secrets, families fell apart. Over eight episodes, the reality series unpacks how “soft-swinging” coming to light affected these women’s faith and relationships.

4. The Power universe gets smaller with Ghost‘s end

Starz, Friday, 8 p.m.: Power Book II: Ghost wraps up with the remaining five episodes of its final season. The sequel to Power, this crime series focuses on Tariq’s (Michael Rainey Jr.) desire to build his own legacy and escape pressure from his mother, whom he freed from prison. (Unlike Ghost, the franchise’s remaining spinoffs, Raising Kanan and Force, have been renewed.)

5. Pick apart The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History Of Hollywood

MGM+, Sunday, 10 p.m.: Based on Michael Connelly’s book, the four-part Wonderland Massacre centers on the infamous quadruple murders in Laurel Canyon in 1981, which influenced the drug-deal sequence in Boogie Nights. Alison Ellwood directs the docuseries, which features Connelly along with retired LAPD detectives and others involved in the wild case as they attempt to understand it.