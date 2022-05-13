The third season finale of FX’s vampire mockumentary series What We Do In The Shadows left many things in flux for our Staten Island- residing vampires and their familiar—ahem—bodyguard. However, it won’t be long now till we get to see where their journeys have taken them, as season four premieres this summer.

Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and, unexpectedly, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) all left Staten Island in the season three finale. Nandor, on a journey of self-discovery, headed out on a solo journey, while Nadja was invited by Viago (Taikia Waititi) to visit the Supreme Vampiric Council in London.

Guillermo originally intended on leaving with Nandor, but was instead locked in a coffin headed for Europe by Laszlo (Matt Berry). All the while, Laszlo decided to stay home to care for the creature that clawed its way out of the chest cavity of the deceased Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch)—aka Baby Colin.

FX says that this season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse—and with no money to repair it. While Nandor’s eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others.

In season four, we’ll see the vampires and Guillermo visit terrifying locales such as the secret supernatural Night Market, the Jersey Pine Barrens, and a wedding altar.

Season 4 of What We Do In The Shadows will premiere on FX on July 12, 2022.