Like your average vampire, FX’s mockumentary comedy What We Do In The Shadows will live on—possibly for eternity. Ahead of the series’ fourth season premiere in July, FX has renewed Jemaine Clement’s Emmy-nominated show for a fifth and sixth season.

“There’s a lot of life left in our favorite vampires from Staten Island and FX couldn’t be more thrilled to commit to two additional seasons of this phenomenal series,” Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment says. “What We Do in the Shadows excels on every level, from the brilliant cast and surprising guest stars to the producers, writers, directors and crew. We can’t wait for everyone to enjoy season four, knowing that the next two are on the way.”

The logline for the fourth season officially reads:

“In the shocking season three finale, Nandor, Guillermo and Nadja left Staten Island to go their separate ways while Laszlo stayed home to care for the creature that clawed its way out of the chest cavity of the deceased Colin Robinson— aka Baby Colin. This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse— and with no money to repair it. While Nandor’s eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others.”

FX recently shared the teaser for the fourth season of WWDITS, featuring the whole gang busting it down at a nightclub. Even Baby Colin gets into it in his bouncy, wheeled walker. While Nadja and Laszlo remain as horny as ever, Nandor continues his search for a life partner amongst the crowd. Despite season three’s dramatic end, all looks well in the Staten Island household... for now.



The fourth season of What We Do in the Shadows premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, July 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX with streaming the next day on Hulu.