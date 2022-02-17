It’s almost March which means that, yup, it’s almost time for Hulu to restock its ever-growing arsenal and give us a new batch of TV shows and movies to binge. Hulu’s list of offerings for March 2022 includes the highly anticipated Amanda Seyfried-led series The Dropout. In the upcoming show, Seyfried dons a black turtleneck, slicks her hair into a no-nonsense bun , and does her best Elizabeth Holmes impression. The Dropout follows Seyfried’s Holmes and the story of the fraudulent company Theranos.



Life & Beth, Amy Schumer’s comedy series, also arrives on Hulu in March 2022. That show follows Beth (played by Schumer) as she goes on a “journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life.”



If you’re more of a film lover, there’s also Fresh starring Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones. In the film, Noa (Edgar-Jones) is a woman who’s disenchanted by the realities of dating in the modern age—and she’s presumably s ick of the apps. When she has a meet-cute with Steve (Stan) in the aisle of a grocery store it appears that he is the answer to all of her love troubles. However, she quickly learns that her new boyfriend has a strange and unique appetite.

Advertisement

What’s coming to Hulu in March 2022?

Available March 1

Better Things: Season 5 Premiere



Rich Man, Poor Woman: Complete Season 1

2 Days In The Valley (1996)

8mm (1999)

A Madea Christmas (2013)

Another Earth (2011)

Baby Mama (2008)

The Banger Sisters (2002)

Beaches (1988)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Benny & Joon (1993)

The Big Scary S Word (2020)

Blue Chips (1994)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Brothers (2009)

Can’t Buy Me Love (1987)

Casualties Of War (1989)

Center Stage (2000)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

The Choice (2016)

Crash (2005)

Dance Flick (2009)

Dangerous Beauty (1998)

Deficit (2007)

Demolition Man (1993)

The Descendants (2011)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)

Disaster Movie (2008)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Drinking Buddies (2013)

The Edge (1997)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Feel The Noise (2007)

The Firm (1993)

Flatliners (1990)

Forever My Girl (2018)

Freedomland (2006)

Fright Night (1985)

G (2005)

Garden State (2004)

Ghoulies (1985)

The Gift (2000)

Gigli (2003)

Glory (1989)

The Golden Child (1986)

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

Green Zone (2010)

Guarding Tess (1994)

Guess Who (2005)

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral (1957)

Hardball (2001)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

Here Comes The Boom (2012)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy (2005)

The Insider (1999)

Juno (2007)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Land Of The Dead (2005)

The Last Waltz (1978)

Lawless (2012)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Margin Call (2011)

The Meddler (2015)

Moby Doc (2021)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)

The Omen (1976)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

People Like Us (2012)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Platoon Leader (1988)

Predators (2010)

The Princess Bride (1987)

The Raid 2 (2014)

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Roxanne (1987)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

Sahara (2005)

The Saint (1997)

Savior For Sale (2021)

Scotty And The Secret History Of Hollywood (2017)

Sense And Sensibility (1995)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Shine A Light (2008)

Shit & Champagne (2020)

Show Me The Picture (2019)

Single White Female (1992)

Spaced Invaders (1990)

The Square (2017)

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)

Starship Troopers (1997)

The Tailor Of Panama (2001)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Terminal (2004)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

To Catch A Thief (1955)

Transcendence (2014)

Trapped (2002)

Unstoppable (2010)

Vertical Limit (2000)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

The Woman In Black (2002)



Available March 3



The Dropout: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere

Before Midnight (2013)

Oculus (2013)





Available March 4

Fresh (2022)

Dicktown: Season 2 Premiere

Benedetta (2021)

Lantern’s Lane (2021)





Available March 5

Stronger (2017)





Available March 6

Mark, Mary, & Some Other People (2021)





Available March 8

India Sweets & Spices (2021)





Available March 9

The Thing About Pam: Series Premiere





Available March 10

The Masked Singer: Season 7 Premiere

Domino Masters: Series Premiere

Good Trouble: Season 4a Premiere

American Refugee (2021)





Available March 12

Multiverse (2022)





Available March 14

Claws: Complete Season 4

Hell Hath No Fury (2021)





Available March 15

All Good Things (2010)

Nature Calls (2012)

You Can’t Kill Meme (2021)





Available March 16

Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere

Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere

Step (2017)





Available March 17

Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn (2021)





Available March 18

Life And Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere

Deep Water (2022)

Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere

Welcome To Flatch: Series Premiere

Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Complete Season 20





Available March 19

Captains Of Za’atari (2021)

I Know Who Killed Me (2007)

My Little Pony (2017)





Available March 22

American Song Contest: Series Premiere





Available March 23

Bloods: Season 2a

Summer Days, Summer Nights (2021)

Wrath Of Man (2021)





Available March 25

Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere

American Siege (2022)





Available March 26

Mass (2021)



Available March 28



The Oscars

Monsters And Men (2018)





Available March 29

The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut (2013)





Available March 30

Name That Tune: Season 2 Premiere

Killing Them Softly (2012)





Available March 31

First Day: Complete Season 2

Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)





What’s leaving Hulu in March 2022?

Leaving March 4

Beirut (2018)



Iron Mask (2019)





Leaving March 11



I Met A Girl (2020)





Leaving March 12

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)





Leaving March 13

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)





Leaving March 14

Love, Simon (2018)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Leaving March 15

The Master (2012)

Quills (2000)

Step (2017)





Leaving March 17

Gemini Man (2019)





Leaving March 20

G.I. Jane (1997)





Leaving March 23

The Addams Family (2019)





Leaving March 24

Soldiers of Fortune (2012)





Leaving March 25

Judy (2019)





Leaving March 31

Airplane! (1980)

Ali (2001)

Almost Famous (2000)

Baby Mama (2008)

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns (1992)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Beaches (1988)

Beerfest (2006)

Beethoven (1992)

Beethoven’s 2nd (1993)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Benny & Joon (1993)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Blow (2001)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)

Casualties of War (1989)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Coyote Ugly (2000)



The Crazies (2010)

Cujo (1983)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Dance Flick (2009)

Date Night (2010)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Dunston Checks In (1996)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

The Firm (1993)

Flatliners (1990)

The Freshman (1990)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Garden State (2004)

Ghoulies (1985)

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

Grown Ups (2010)

Head of State (2003)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

The Holiday (2006)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

The Impossible (2012)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Jagged Edge (1985)

The King Of Comedy (1983)

The Last Waltz (1978)

Lawless (2012)

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

Major League (1989)E

Midnight In Paris (2011)

The Missing (2003)

Moon (2009)Expiring

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Not Easily Broken (2009)

The Omen (1976)

Panic Room (2002)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Phenomenon (1996)

Platoon Leader (1988)

Red Eye (2005)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

Safe (2012)

The Sandlot (1993)

Second Act (2018)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Single White Female (1992)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

The Squid And The Whale (2005)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Stick It (2006)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Sydney White (2007)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

Terms of Endearment (1983)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Victor Frankenstein (2015)

The Wackness (2008)

When In Rome (2010)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Whiplash (2014)

Within (2016)

The Woman in Black (2002)