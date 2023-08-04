5 things you have to watch on TV this weekend

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Sigourney Weaver stars in The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: In the limited series The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart, Sigourney Weaver teams up with Fear The Walking Dead and The 100 star Alycia Debnam-Carey. The seven-episode drama follows Alice Hart, who moves in with her grandmother after her parents die in a suspicious fire. As an adult, she uncovers secrets about her family history that threaten to upend her life. Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, and Frankie Adams co-star. Here’s a bit from The A.V. Club’s review:

Set against some of Australia’s most breathtaking natural landscapes, which are beautifully and hauntingly captured by cinematographer Sam Chiplin, the series unfolds a lot like a mystery novel, with flashbacks woven throughout to contextualize the women’s actions and conflicting motivations.﻿



2. The Chi returns for its sixth season

The Chi Season 6 Official Trailer | SHOWTIME

Showtime, Sunday, 9 p.m.: Lena Waithe’s coming-of-age drama The Chi, which follows a group of young adults on Chicago’s South Side navigating romances and careers, is back for season six—but only the eight-episode first half. The remaining eight eps will arrive on Showtime at some point. (This means that, yes, the splitting season trend has spread everywhere.)

3. Winning Time tips off again

Winning Time Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max

HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.: The sports drama Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, from executive producer Adam McKay, returns for season two. The series takes creative liberties to depict the Los Angeles Lakers basketball dynasty in the ’80s and boasts an all-star cast that includes Adrien Brody, John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Segel, Tracy Letts, Jason Clarke, Hadley Robinson, Julianne Nicholson, Molly Gordon, Sarah Ramos, Rob Morgan, and Sally Field. The A.V. Club will recap the show each week.

4. Owen Wilson is faux Bob Ross in Paint

Paint - Official Trailer - Feat. Owen Wilson | HD | IFC Films

AMC+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: If you’ve ever wondered what a shaggy Owen Wilson cosplaying as Bob Ross looks like, Paint is for you. In Brit McAdams’ film, which arrives on AMC+, the actor plays painter Carl Nargle, who has a strong fan base until a younger artist threatens to take his place. Michaela Watkins and Wendi McLendon-Covey co-star.

5. Hulu brings Lollapalooza to your home

Lollapalooza releases 2023 lineup with Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish among headliners

Hulu, Friday-Sunday, 12:01 a.m.: If the thought of going to a multi-day music fest is too daunting, Hulu is here to make it easier. For the third year in a row, the platform will be live-streaming most of Lollapalooza from Chicago. The 2023 lineup includes artists like Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Ray, The 1975, Alvvays, Carly Rae Jepsen, NewJeans, Maggie Rogers, and Rina Sawayama.